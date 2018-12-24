Bus carrying BJP supporters meets with accident; 15 hurt

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: At least 15 BJP supporters were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned near Malipada in Khurda district on Monday evening.

According to reports, the bus named ‘Chandan’ carrying around 25 BJP supporters was returning to Ranpur from PM Narendra Modi’s rally in Khurda this evening when it was hit by a speeding truck from the rear side.

Sources said the collision was so intense that the bus turned turtle on the road injuring the onboard passengers.

Reportedly, the injured persons have been admitted to the Khurda DHH and Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment.

pragativadinewsservice
