Burhan Wani’s successor among 8 terrorists killed in J&K

Srinagar: Sabzar Bhat, who succeeded Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani, was among 8 terrorists who have been killed in separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Two of the terrorists killed in a building in Pulwama district’s Tral sector, while six others were killed by the Indian Army as it foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control or LoC in Rampur sector in Baramulla district.

The operation in Rampur, which is adjoining Uri, was carried out after the alert soldiers noticed suspicious movement along LoC in the early hours of the morning.

The area has been cordoned off and is being sanitised by the army to ensure that there are no other terrorists in hiding.

Meanwhile, On May 1, Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) had beheaded two Indian soldiers in the Krishna Ghati sector near the Line of Control.