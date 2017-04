New Delhi: Senior bureaucrat Ananta Narayan nanda has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Posts. Nanda, a native of Balasore district is an Indian Postal Service Officer of 1982 batch.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment replacing Boyapati Venkat Sudhakar, IPoS (1981), an order issued by Department of Personnel and Training said.

He graduated from Fakir Mohan University in Balasore and completed in his post-graduation from Utkal University, Bhubaneswar.