Bullet train project part of India’s developmental plans: Goyal

New Delhi: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has defended the Centre’s decision to launch bullet train project in India, stating that it was part of the country’s developmental plans.

India is a rapidly developing economy with numerous developmental needs. A major component of India’s developmental plan is the upgradation of current rail networks as well as the development of new high-speed rail corridors popularly known as bullet trains.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-Speed Rail project is a visionary project by the NDA government which will herald a new era of safety, speed and service for the people, and help the Indian Railways become an international leader in scale, speed and skill,” Goyal said.

He said although the introduction of a technology is often met with resistance it eventually goes on to usher in change.