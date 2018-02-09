Bullet hits man during police firing practice in Odisha

Baripada: A person sustained bullet injuries during a firing practice session by 5th battalion of Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP) today.

The victim has been identified as Laxman Singh of Mundabani village was admitted to the Mayurbhanj district headquarters hospital and underwent a surgery.

The incident occurred at Kumbharamundakata panchayat under Bangiriposhi block of Mayurbhanj district during a firing practice session and the bullet reportedly hit Singh while he was taking bath.

Tension erupted in the area following the incident as workers of several political parties and locals staged a road blockade on NH-18 at Budhamara Chhak by burning tyres.

It is alleged that the police personnel hadn’t informed the locals about the practice session that led to the mishap.

Police and district administration officials reached the spot and swung into action to pacify the irate locals and to take the situation under control.