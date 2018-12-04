Bulandshahr violence: Police arrest 4, detain 5

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested four people and detained five others in connection with Bulandshahr violence.

The main accused in the violence is Yogesh Raj who is yet to be arrested till now, Anand Kumar, ADG (Law and Order) said.

He said those arrested, among the 27 accused named in the FIR, have been identified as Chaman, Rambal, Ashish Chauhan and Satish.

The police are trying to arrest Yogesh Raj, an accused named in the FIR, Anand Kumar said.

It may be recalled that on Monday, an angry mob threw stones and torched vehicles outside a police station. Inspector Subodh Verma and a local youth, identified as Sumit, died in the clashes.

Reports said the final post-mortem report will ascertain the bore of the bullet,” ADG Kumar said.