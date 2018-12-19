Bulandshahr violence a political conspiracy, says Adityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the Bulandshahr violence was a ‘political conspiracy’ hatched by those who have lost political ground.

He hit back at the opposition which stalled the proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh legislature over the issue of law and order.

The chief minister told reporters after the assembly was adjourned for the day amid opposition ruckus that the December 3 (Bulandshahr) violence was a political conspiracy hatched by those who have lost political ground.

It is worthwhile to mention that the Bulandshahr violence that occurred over an incident of alleged cow slaughter had claimed two lives including a police inspector.