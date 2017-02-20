Headlines

Budget session from Wednesday; Assembly to feel Panchayat poll heat

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Assembly budget session

Bhubaneswar: The Budget session of the State Assembly is scheduled to begin from Wednesday after the final phase of panchayat polls will conclude on Tuesday. BJD MLAs and ministers who have been hiding their faces after loss of the party at the hands of BJP in villages of their constituency will have to face Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

It has become evident from the results of the panchayat polls that the BJD leaders are cashing in on the popularity of Patnaik for their success even in their constituencies. It remains to be seen how they face their party supremo and what action the party takes against leaders who disappointed during the ongoing panchayat polls.

As per political experts, the Budget session will witness panchayat poll heat. Though BJP MLAs are only 10 in number, the mudslinging that has begun regarding poll violence between the two parties will be seen during the Assembly session too.

The budget session will be held from February 22 in two phases. The Governor addressing the Assembly on the first day and discussion on budget on February 23 and 25. On February 27, the Finance Minister Pradip Amat will present the budget for financial year 2017-18. The first phase session will continue till march 4.

The second phase will begin from March 14 and continue till April 7.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

OAS OAS
6.1K
Headlines

Sourav Das tops OAS exams, 670 clear
Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband
4.4K
Crime

Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband
Ashok Muduli OAS Ashok Muduli OAS
4.0K
Headlines

Daily wage labourer’s son cracks OAS
BJD BJD
3.4K
Headlines

Strong actions against losers after polls, warns BJD
Uttam Mohanty Uttam Mohanty
3.0K
Headlines

Actor Uttam Mohanty says disappointed BJD candidates won it for BJP
To Top