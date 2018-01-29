Budget session: ‘Govt committed to double income of farmers by year 2022,’ says President

New Delhi: With President Ram Nath Kovind addressing both houses of Parliament, Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Monday and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabled the Economic Survey 2017-18.

Here are some highlights of President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech……

The government is committed to double the income of farmers by the year 2022.

After Independence, while only 76 Airports were connected to Commercial flights, under ‘Udaan’ 56 Airports and 31 Helipads are being connected to commercial flights within 15 months only.

It’s a matter of pride for us that UNESCO recognised Kumbh Mela as ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’: President Ram Nath Kovind.

The government increased minimum wage of labourers by more than 40 per cent.

To bring everyone closer to development, work under ‘Pradhanmantri Gram Sadak Yojana’ is being done speedily.

Work has started to connect villages with Broadband connectivity. 2.5 lakh Panchayats have already been connected so far.

The Union Budget 2018-19 will be presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday.