Budget: Rs 9,000 cr to Northern Railway

New Delhi: The Northern Railway has been allocated Rs 9,000 crore in the railway budget 2018-2019 to modernise its entire signalling system by embracing the world’s most advanced technology, as per reports.
For the year 2018-2019, the outlay is Rs 565 crore.
Additional funds will be released each year according to the requirement.
Rs 398 crore has been earmarked for replacing old mechanical signalling with electronic interlocking at 53 stations in the region.
The Northern Railway has been given Rs 10 crore for providing Wi-Fi at 25 B category stations. Rs 154 crore from the Nirbhaya Fund has been earmarked for installing CCTV cameras in 4,038 coaches of premium trains (Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto).