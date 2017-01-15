Budget recommendations opened for public: Can suggest thru Whatsapp and SMS

Bhubaneswar: The State government on Saturday has sought suggestions from the public for the preparation of the annual budget for the financial year 2017-18. The finance department has invited suggestions from people in a structured format for the preparation of the annual budget, by which the people can suggest through even ‘SMS’ and ‘Whatsapp’.

Through the notification, members of the public, civil society organization, advocacy groups and other stakeholders are requested to make use of this unique opportunity to participate in the budget making process of the state government.

The department has developed a web page budget.odisha.gov.in where suggestions can be submitted. The page would host budget documents and suggestions.The suggestions can also be mailed at odisha.budget@gov.in. Similarly, suggestions for the budget are also invited through Whatsapp, Telegram and SMS to Mobile number (+91)9438161111.

In order to make the budgetary process more open and participative using Information and Communication Technology, the government has sought for public opinion for the last financial year.