Budget receives mixed reactions from Naveen and other leaders

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Political leaders across the country were quick to react to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s Budget presentation on Thursday.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has given a mixed reaction on Union Budget 2018-19.

He said it has been our constant demand to increase the minimum support price to 1.5 times of the cost of production of crops.

“I am happy that it looks like our demand has been accepted. However, the cost of production must take into account the actual cost incurred by farmers on a realistic basis”, said Naveen.

“I welcome the intent of the Central Government. At the same time, I am keenly waiting to see the modalities of calculation”, CM said.

“I am disappointed that again the Central Government has missed out the focus for KBK and other tribal areas”, he added.

Total outlay for Odisha for the year 2018-19 for railways is not known yet as against our demand of Rs 6500 crores. We hope this year the allotment is made as per our demand. It is seen that this year also the actual expenditure by railways in Odisha continues to be low and it is expected to be below 60% of the budget outlay for the entire year similar to the trends in the recent past, which is quite worrisome, he further said.

 

 

