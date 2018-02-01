Budget receives mixed reactions from Naveen and other leaders

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Political leaders across the country were quick to react to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s Budget presentation on Thursday.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has given a mixed reaction on Union Budget 2018-19.

He said it has been our constant demand to increase the minimum support price to 1.5 times of the cost of production of crops.

“I am happy that it looks like our demand has been accepted. However, the cost of production must take into account the actual cost incurred by farmers on a realistic basis”, said Naveen.

“I welcome the intent of the Central Government. At the same time, I am keenly waiting to see the modalities of calculation”, CM said.

“I am disappointed that again the Central Government has missed out the focus for KBK and other tribal areas”, he added.

Total outlay for Odisha for the year 2018-19 for railways is not known yet as against our demand of Rs 6500 crores. We hope this year the allotment is made as per our demand. It is seen that this year also the actual expenditure by railways in Odisha continues to be low and it is expected to be below 60% of the budget outlay for the entire year similar to the trends in the recent past, which is quite worrisome, he further said.

4 years gone; still promising FARMERS a fair price.

4 years gone; FANCY SCHEMES, with NO matching budgets.

4 years gone; no JOBS for our YOUTH.

Thankfully, only 1 more year to go.#Budget2018 — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 1, 2018

I had expected some financial assistance to important infrastructure projects for national capital. Am disappointed that Centre continues its step-motherly treatment to Delhi — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 1, 2018

Disappointing #Budget2018.

Not a single extra rupee increased in Delhi’s share in Central taxes since 2001-02, stays at Rs 325 Cr. No other part of India gets such treatment. BJP govt at Center continues to treat Delhi residents as second-grade citizens. N/1 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 1, 2018

କୃଷି, ଗ୍ରାମୀଣ ବିକାଶ, ଲଘୁ-ମଧ୍ୟମ ଶିଳ୍ପ, ରୋଜଗାର, ଶିକ୍ଷା ଓ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟକୁ ଅରୁଣ ଜେଟଲୀଙ୍କ ବଜେଟରେ ପ୍ରାଥମିକତା ଦିଆ ଯାଇଛି । ଅନୁସୂଚିତ ଜାତି, ଜନଜାତି,ଗ୍ରାମୀଣ ଭିତିଭୂମି ପାଇଁ ଥିବା ଅର୍ଥ ବ୍ୟୟବରାଦ ଓଡିଶା ଭଳି କୃଷି ଭିତିକ ଗ୍ରାମୀଣ ଅର୍ଥନୀତିକୁ ବିଶେଷ ସହାୟକ ହେବ । — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) February 1, 2018