Budget 2018: Here’s what gets cheaper and costlier

New Delhi: A large number of imported items will become costlier as the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday hiked customs duties on these products in the Union Budget 2018-19.
Likewise, select items such as imported raw cashew nuts, solar tempered glass and raw materials and will become cheaper with the government reducing import duties on these items in Budget 2018.
The following is a list of items that will become costlier:
- Cigarettes
- Imported Perfumes
- Laptops
- Imported Mobile Phones
- Imported Footwear
- Imported TV Parts
- Cars and motorcycles
- Silver
- Gold
- Vegetable, fruit juices, including orange and cranberry
- Sunglasses
- Miscellaneous food preparations other than soya protein
- Sunscreen, suntan, manicure, pedicure preparations
- Truck and Bus radial tyres
- Silk Fabrics
- Coloured gemstones
- Diamonds
- Imitation jewellery
- Smart watches/wearable devices
- LCD/ LED TV panels
- Furniture
- Mattresses
- Lamps
- Wrist watches, pocket watches, clocks
- Tricycles, scooters, pedal cars, wheeled toys, dolls carriages, dolls, toys, puzzles of all kinds
- Video game consoles
- Articles and equipment for sports or outdoor games, swimming pools and paddling pools
- Cigarette and other lighters, candles
- Kites
- Edible/vegetable oils such as olive oil, groundnut oil.
- The following is the list of imported items that will become cheaper:
- Healthcare
- Imported Raw Cashew
- Raw Materials For Cochlear Implants
- Solar Tempered Glass For Panels
- Liquefied Natural Gas