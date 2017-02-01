Budget 2017: Impact on common man

New Delhi: The Union Budget 2017 presented today by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has made some commodities dearer while there are also some benefits for the common man.

With change in excise duty on many commodities, some become costlier while some cheaper:

CHEAPER: Booking railway tickets online; RO membrane elements for household usage; LNG; Solar tempered glass used in solar panels; Fuel cell based power generating systems; Wind operated energy generator; Vegetable tanning extracts used in making leather products; POS machines card and fingerprint readers; Group insurance for Defence services.

DEARER: Cigarettes, pan masala, cigar, cheroots, bidis, chewing tobacco; LED lamp components; Cashew nuts (roasted and salted); Aluminum ores and concentrates; Polymer coated MS tapes used in manufacturing of optical fibres; Silver coins and medallions; Printed circuit board used in making mobile phones

Here are some of the impacts of the Budget 2017, the fourth budget of the Modi led government: