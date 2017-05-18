BSNL offers unlimited data for 3 days to existing and new subscribers

New Delhi: BSNL is offering unlimited data for three days to existing as well as new prepaid customers of STV-333 plan from May 17 to May 19, as a part of its World Telecommunication and Information Society day promotional offers.

The STV 333 ie “Triple ACE” offer already provides gives Unlimited Data with 3GB data/day as fair usage policy (FUP) for 90 days. In order to provide data as per ITU theme BSNL has decided to provide truly unlimited Data for 3 days to existing/new customers of STV-333 from May 17 to May 19, 2017 under prepaid mobile service.

“The public sector telecom company BSNL has introduced Promotional offer for prepaid mobile service on the occasion of World Telecommunication and Information Society day on 17th May, 2017 under the theme “Big Data for Big Impact,” the telco said in a statement