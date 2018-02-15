BSNL offers unlimited calls, 1GB data/day for 1 year at Rs 999

New Delhi: To take in Jio’s run in the telecom market, BSNL has introduced a new ‘Maximum’ prepaid plan for its users in India.
Under this offer, BSNL prepaid customers will get unlimited data access for 365 days and unlimited voice calls (Local and STD) for 181 days at Rs 999. The new BSNL prepaid plan is available in all circles except North-East India, Jammu and Kashmir, and Assam.
When it comes to the data benefits, BSNL is offering unlimited free data with a 1GB limit per day. In terms of voice calling, all local, STD and roaming calls are free excluding the Delhi and Mumbai circles.
In the first 181 days, BSNL prepaid subscribers will be able to avail 100 free SMS messages per day. However, after this, users will be charged 25 paise per local SMS and 35 paise per national SMS.