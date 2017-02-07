BSNL offers unlimited landline calls at Rs 49

New Delhi: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Monday launched a promotional landline voice plan ‘Experience LL 49’.
Under the ‘Experience LL 49’ offer, customers can recharge for just Rs 49 and make unlimited calls to any network for 24 hours on all Sundays till the offer is valid.
Also, customers can make unlimited calls during night hours from 9 P.M. to 7 A.M. without any additional cost.
The offer will be valid for six months and after expiry of six month period, the customers will be charged monthly plan charges of general plan of the respective area.
The telco is also providing one BSNL prepaid SIM card free of cost on opting for this offer.
BSNL is also offering 30 minutes of free voice call everyday for new subscribers at just Rs 149 where the free voice call can be made to any network, both local and STD.