BSNL offers 1GB data at Rs 36

New Delhi: BSNL on Saturday announced a tariff plan which will offer 1GB data at Rs 36. BSNL has decided to offer up to four times extra data on existing data STVs (special tariff vouchers) available in the market.
Under Rs 291 plan, a customer will get four times more data at 8GB with a validity of 28 days against 2GB earlier. The Rs 78 plan will offer double data at 2GB.
Reliance Jio is offering free 4G service till March 31, 2017, under which it’s all mobile customers are getting 1GB of 4G mobile broadband everyday and after consumption of 1GB, the speed gets reduced.