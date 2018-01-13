Latest News Update

BSNL to offer more data, extended validity under select prepaid plans

New Delhi: With an aim to counter Reliance Jio’s latest offer, BSNL extended validity of select prepaid mobile plans by 43 per cent and increased the data offered by 50 per cent.

BSNL has introduced BSNL ‘Happy Offer’ for prepaid mobile customers — 43 per cent extra validity and 50 per cent additional data with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls for prepaid mobile customers, as per reports.

Under the scheme, pre-paid plan priced at Rs 485 will give 1.5 GB data per day with validity of 90 days and Rs 666 will give 1.5 GB per day data with validity of 129 days with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls.

