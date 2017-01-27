BSNL new offer gives 30 min free voice calls daily

New Delhi: In a new prepaid scheme, state owned BSNL offers 30 minutes of free voice calls to any network on local and STD calls for a month on a recharge of Rs 149. The same is valid for three months on a recharge of Rs 439.
Subscribers will also get 300 MB of mobile data in addition to the free calls as part of both the BSNL Rs 439 offer and Rs 149 offer for three and one month respectively. To ensure fair usage policy, BSNL has kept a limit of free calls to other network to 30 minutes per day.
The telecom company also launched three new prepaid offerings: The first one is a Special Tariff Voucher or STV 26 offering unlimited free voice calls on any network when subscriber is in home circle during the 26-hour validity and would be available between January 25 and January 31.
The other two aimed at the higher-end segment are top-ups for which the offer is valid till March 31.
While ‘Combo 2601’ offers 1.5 times the call value and ‘Combo 6801’ offers double the talk time. Under the Combo 2601 a subscriber gets Rs. 2,600 talktime in the main account along with Rs. 1,300 talktime in a secondary account. The subscriber will first have t o exhaust the talktime under the secondary account which comes with a time limit of three months while the full talktime of Rs. 2,600 in main account has no time limit for usage.
The Combo 6801 offer is similar with Rs. 6,800 in the main account and a similar amount in the secondary account, giving the subscriber double talktime.