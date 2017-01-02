Business

BSNL launches Rs 144 plan: Free unlimited calls for one month

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
BSNL

New Delhi: With many telecom giants recently rolling out their different free schemes for customers, the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has also come up with a plan to launch Rs 144 pack with unlimited free call facilities, data packs.

The plan which would be valid for six months offers unlimited local and STD calls to any network for one month along with 300 MB data, company MD Anupam Srivastav said.

The company will also launch about 4,400 Wi-Fi hotspots across the country and unveil LTE (Long Term Evolution) spectrum in a phased manner to enable 4G services for rural areas.

The services will be available for both prepaid and post paid customers.

