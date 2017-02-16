BSF to use Patanjali Ayurved products

New Delhi: From now on BSF troops will use FMCG products prepared by Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali brand, with the border guarding force deciding to open up dozens of such centres in its campuses across the country.

A first of such Ayurved shop was inaugurated on Wednesday at Delhi based BSF camp by Renu Sharma BWWA president and wife of BSF Director General K K Sharma.

The development came after the BSF Wives Welfare Association (BWWA) has inked a MoU with Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Haridwar for sale of the herbal and other FMCG products through shops established at BSF camps.

Earlier last year the government made yoga and fitness training mandatory for the 2.5 lakh personnel strength force that guards the country’s international border with Pakistan, Bangladesh.