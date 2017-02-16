Headlines

BSF to use Patanjali Ayurved products

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
patanjali

New Delhi:  From now on BSF troops will use FMCG products prepared by Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali brand, with the border guarding force deciding to open up dozens of such centres in its campuses across the country.

A first of such Ayurved shop was inaugurated on Wednesday at Delhi based BSF camp by Renu Sharma BWWA president and wife of BSF Director General K K Sharma.

The development came after the BSF Wives Welfare Association (BWWA) has inked a MoU with Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Haridwar for sale of the herbal and other FMCG products through shops established at BSF camps.

Earlier last year the government made yoga and fitness training mandatory for the 2.5 lakh personnel strength force that guards the country’s international border with Pakistan, Bangladesh.

 

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

Anubhav Anubhav
13.1K
Entertainment

In pics: Happy marriage anniversary Anubhav and Barsha
heaviest heaviest
4.3K
Headlines

World’s heaviest woman weighing 500 kg lands in Mumbai for surgery
10 yr old girl raped in city 10 yr old girl raped in city
4.2K
Crime

10 yr old girl raped in city
Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband
3.7K
Crime

Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband
Guinness World Record Guinness World Record
3.5K
Headlines

Sudarshan Pattnaik sets Guinness record with tallest sand castle
To Top