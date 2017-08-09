PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

BSF seize huge cache of Maoist arms, ammunitions in Chitrakonda

Malkangiri: The BSF here launched a special operation on the basis of some information from their intelligence wing regarding the presence of Maoist camp in Bandhuguda forest near Badapada under Chitrakonda police station.

The area was inaccessible due to thick vegetation and free flowing canals, said one of the force officials. However the undaunted troop gets to the location by early morning today, the Maoists sensed the approaching force and fled away.

After a search on the location, the BSF jawans recovered 7 maoist literature books, 1 life jacket, 4 SBML guns, 2 spare barrel of SBML, 5 live rounds of 7.62mm, 142 live rounds of 0.303, 1 Kenwood radio set and 1 pair of shoes.

Maoists had concealed those arms and ammunitions for use against BSF as it is the only force deployed there ahead of Gurupriya Setu, and fortunately it was recovered by the BSF. This recovery will result in a huge demoralizing effect on Maoists.

