After BSF, now a CRPF Jawan’s video surfaces

New Delhi: After BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav’s video regarding the poor conditions and food provided to them went viral, another one from a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawan has surfaced in the social media.

A 26 year old CRPF Jawan Jeet Singh has posted a video alleging discrimination in between the facilities provided to Army and paramilitary forces.

A resident of Mathura’s Sonkh area Jeet Singh has stated in his video that, “We all do duties whether it is election related, gram panchayat, VIP security, Parliament house, airport, temple, mosque but facilities provided to CRPF are inferior to the armed forces.”

In a message to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the constable said, while teachers in government colleges get Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 salary along with leaves on festivals but CRPF personnel on duty in dense jungles in places like Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand don’t have any facilities.

“We don’t have ex-servicemen quota, no medical facilities,” he said adding that facilities given to army personnel are superior to paramilitary forces and is discrimination, he added.