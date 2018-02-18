BSF men play good Samaritans, come to rescue of tribal mother, newborn

Malkangiri: In yet another humanitarian gesture apart from their operation against the Left Wing Extremists, the Border Security Force deployed in cut-off region, on the other side of vast Chitrakonda reservoir, saved the lives of a mother and her new-born child by shifting them from Badapada to Chitrakonda Community Health Centre early on Saturday.

The 19-year-old tribal woman, Rukuna Kanchai, wife of Dambru Kanchai of Jantapai village under Papermetla police station limits of the cut-off area, gave birth to a baby boy at Badapada Primary Health Centre (PHC), 2 km r from BSF Camp at Badapada. The condition of the mother was critical after delivery and the Nursing Assistant of Badapada PHC referred her to Chitrakonda CHC at Chitrakonda, which is 20 km away, said Bhubaneswar-based DIG (Intelligence) Jaya Chandra Nayak.

Getting information, “BSF troops of COB Badapada and Janbai (Ex- 08 Bn BSF), who have been stationed there to provide 24×7 security to the ongoing Gurupriya bridge construction work, jointly shifted both the woman and her new-born from Badapada to Janbai by boat and then from Janbai to Chitrakonda CHC by BSF unit ambulance. While being shifted, the condition of the woman was serious. As per the reports last coming in, the condition of both mother and baby is improving.

Timely action of BSF has saved precious life of the mother and her new-born,” Nayak said. On February 8, Janbai-based BSF troops along with their Badapada-based counterparts led by Assistant Commandant Sushil Singh and Sandeep Kumar Gupta shifted a pregnabt Pramila Khora (21), a native of Badapada village, from the cut off region to Janbai first and later from there to the Chitrakonda CHC.