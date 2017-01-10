BSF jawan’s video: Centre orders investigation

New Delhi: After BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav posted a video on social media regarding the poor conditions and food provided to them during duty along the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir, the Central Government has said it will take ‘appropriate action’ on the matter.

Home minister Rajnath Singh said he has sought a report from the BSF in a Tweet on Monday night. The BSF also said an enquiry has been initiated.

Some senior officials however said Yadav has already applied for voluntary retirement and that he has been given four major punishments and also issued reprimands for alleged disciplinary violation.

Yadav had joined the force in 1996. On Monday he posted a video and alleged that they are given very poor quality food because the remaining ration meant for soldiers is sold off.

“We are given pulses like dal which is only ‘haldi’ and water,” he said in one of the four videos he had posted.