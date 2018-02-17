BSF jawans save life of pregnant woman in Malkangiri

Chitrakonda: In yet another incident of humanity, a team of Border Security Force (BSF) jawans on Saturday saved the life of a critically sick pregnant woman in the cut-off area of Malkangiri district by admitting her to hospital for delivery ferrying her through Gurupriya river here.

As per sources, the woman, identified as Rukuna Kanchai of Jantapai village in Chitrakonda cut-off area, delivered a male child at Badapada Primary Health Centre, two km from the BSF camp.

However, the health condition of Rukuna deteriorated post delivery following which the she was referred to the Chitrakonda Community Health Centre.

On being informed, some BSF troops of COB Badapada and Janbai rushed to the spot and ferried the pregnant woman from Badapada to Janbai by boat and then from Janbai to Chitakonda CHC.

Both the mother and the baby boy are stated to be normal.