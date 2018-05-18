BSF jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

Jammu: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed early this morning in an unprovoked firing from Pakistan along the International Border (IB) in Arnia sector of Jammu, an official said.

“Firing in Heeranagar area was on during the intervening night of May 16 and 17 in which one BSF trooper was injured. Yesterday, during the daytime, it stopped but Pakistan resumed firing last night in the Arnia sector which claimed the life of a jawan early today,” a senior BSF official said.

The martyred jawan has been identified as Constable Sitaram Upadhyay. He was a native of Giridih in Jharkhand. Born in 1991, he donned the uniform in 2011. He is survived by a three-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son.

Besides this, a BSF jawan posted in the border outpost at Pittal in Arnia sector was injured in the firing around 6:45 am. He has been evacuated and is being operated upon.

Four civilians, two in Trewa village of Arnia sector and one each in Jordha and Samka in RS Pura sector, were also injured in the firing. Police have moved bullet proof vehicles to evacuate them and other villagers.

Meanwhile, the BSF official added that in the RS Pura sector along the IB in Jammu, unprovoked shelling of mortars and heavy fire from Pakistan side started at about 4 am on Friday which is being “suitably countered” by the BSF units.

“The firing in the RS Pura sector has stopped now,” he said.

Border shelling and firing have also been reported from Narayanpur, Chamblyal , and SM Pora regions in Samba sector along the IB in Jammu.