BSF jawan held for impregnating, cheating Odisha girl

Malkangiri: Malkangiri police arrested a BSF jawan on Monday for allegedly impregnating a girl on the pretext of marrying her and later forcing her into prostitution.

The arrested BSF jawan has been identified as Suresh Kumar.

According to police, the accused jawan came in contact with the victim in MV-79 village during his tenure of service in the district in 2013. He developed a physical relationship with the victim promising to marry her. The accused took her with him to Sonipat city in Haryana after a few months. After impregnating the girl there, the accused tried to force her into flesh trade following which the girl escaped to her village.

After the accused did not come to her village to take her back, the girl lodged a complaint against him at the Chitrakonda Police Station last year. Acting upon the complaint a police team arrested the accused from his current posting location of Murshidabad in West Bengal district today.