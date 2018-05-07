BSE Matric Results published; Pass percentage 76.23

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) today announced results of the annual Matriculation Examination 2018.

The overall pass percentage has 76.23 per cent this year, informed the School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra.

Like last year, this year too, the girls have outshone boys. A total of 2,22,043 girl students cleared the examination as compared to 2,16,305 boys.

He further announced that 1,715 students have scored A1 grade, 15,689 scored A2, 39,252 scored B1 and 68,009 scored B2. A total of 1,24,665 students have secured above 60 percent (1st Division).

Total 5,67,294 candidates from 8,855 schools had filled up the forms of which 5,54,339 appeared the exam.

According to reports, Balasore recorded the highest pass rate of 88.15 per cent and Malkangiri recorded the lowest at 59.32 per cent.

Parents and students can find the results on the following sites: www.bseodisha.nic.in and www.bseodisha.ac.in and through SMS.

Similarly, the Board has also made arrangements to upload the OMR answersheets on www.bseodisha.ac.in at 2 PM.

As many as 6, 08,031 students had appeared for the annual examination at 2,818 centres across the state between February 23 and March 8.