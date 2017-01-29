BSE Class X exams admit cards from Feb 8

Bhubaneswar: Class X Students appearing for the 2017 Matriculation examinations can download their admit cards from February 8, the Board of Secondary Education informed on Saturday.

As many as 6, 08,659 students have registered for the examinations out of which 5, 76,794 students have applied as regular students while 22,996 students are ex-regulars. Similarly 3,146 regular students and 448 ex-regulars of Madhyama have filled up forms for examination.

As many as 2,938 centres have been set up for the main examination while 51 centres have been booked for Madhyama exams.

Likewise 295 nodal centres have been set for safe keeping of question and answer booklets and 29 police stations have been made the nodal centres in Maoist inflicted areas.

Meanwhile the board has also constituted 398 dispatch teams for smooth conduction of examinations.

Notably, the examination kicks off from February 28 and will be conducted every day from 9 to 11.30 am.