Headlines

BS-VI norms to be introduced next year in Delhi

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
BS-VI

New Delhi: The Petroleum Ministry will introduce Bharat Stage VI norms (Euro-VI emission norm) next year to curb pollution in the national capital, Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Wednesday.

“Taking into account the serious pollution levels in Delhi and adjoining areas, Petroleum Ministry in consultation with public sector oil marketing companies has decided for preponement of BS-VI grade auto fuels in national capital territory of Delhi with effect from April 1, 2018 instead of April 1, 2020,” the Petroleum Ministry said in a statement.

Fuel retailers have been asked to examine the possibility of introducing BS-VI auto fuels in the all national capital regions, which include Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad, on April 1.

Introduced in 2000, Bharat Stage norms are emission standards set up the Centre to regulate the output of air pollutants from internal combustion engine equipment.

Euro-VI grade fuel contains 10 parts per million (ppm) of sulphur. Euro-IV fuels contain 50 ppm.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh on Wednesday to discuss ways to check stubble burning and vehicular pollution.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

stripped naked stripped naked
2.3K
Crime

Shame! Girl student stripped naked, filmed by miscreants in city
Binoy Behera Binoy Behera
1.6K
Headlines

Senior IPS Binoy Behera Passes away
sex sex
1.5K
Headlines

Sex racket busted in Konark guesthouse, four held

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top