BS-VI norms to be introduced next year in Delhi

New Delhi: The Petroleum Ministry will introduce Bharat Stage VI norms (Euro-VI emission norm) next year to curb pollution in the national capital, Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Wednesday.

“Taking into account the serious pollution levels in Delhi and adjoining areas, Petroleum Ministry in consultation with public sector oil marketing companies has decided for preponement of BS-VI grade auto fuels in national capital territory of Delhi with effect from April 1, 2018 instead of April 1, 2020,” the Petroleum Ministry said in a statement.

The decision to leapfrog directly from BS-IV to BS-VI is also in line with Hon’ble PM’s commitment at @COP21 to voluntarily cut our carbon emissions; India will set up a new global benchmark by the introduction of BS-VI in Delhi within a year of countrywide migration to BS-IV — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 15, 2017

Happy to share that Government has decided to prepone the introduction of BS-VI grade Fuel in NCT of Delhi w.e.f. 1st April 2018 in place of 1st April 2020 as a sincere effort to curb the vehicular pollution in Delhi and adjoining areas. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 15, 2017

Fuel retailers have been asked to examine the possibility of introducing BS-VI auto fuels in the all national capital regions, which include Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad, on April 1.

Introduced in 2000, Bharat Stage norms are emission standards set up the Centre to regulate the output of air pollutants from internal combustion engine equipment.

Euro-VI grade fuel contains 10 parts per million (ppm) of sulphur. Euro-IV fuels contain 50 ppm.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh on Wednesday to discuss ways to check stubble burning and vehicular pollution.