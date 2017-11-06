Brunda Sahu was incited to commit suicide: Labour Minister

Bhubaneswar: With a new twist, Odisha Labour Minister Susanta Singh on Monday claimed that farmer Brunda Sahu of Bargarh district was incited to commit suicide by some political activists.

Speaking to media persons here, the Minister said, “Brunda Sahu of Bargarh district was incited to commit suicide by some political workers of a particular party. We have a video footage as evidence in this regard. We will submit the video to the Chief Minister and lodge a police complaint”.

Earlier, Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout also questioned that how could Brunda consume poison in the presence of so many people on that fateful day. He had stated that the farmer’s death case must be investigated properly to find out the truth.

Brunda Sahu, a farmer of Kalapani village in Bargarh district, committed suicide on last Wednesday, a day after he had set his pest-affected paddy crops on fire.