Brown sugar worth Rs 7 lakh seized in Cuttack, one held

Cuttack: Police on Monday seized brown sugar worth Rs 7 lakh during a raid at Badambadi area in Cuttack district and arrested a person in this connection.

Acting on reliable inputs, police conducted a raid this morning at Badambadi. During the search, the cops seized brown sugar weighing 65 gram from a person.

The seized contraband is estimated to worth over Rs 7 lakh, the police said and added that the accused is been interrogated.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is on, police said.