Brown sugar worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Cuttack, two held

Cuttack: In a major crackdown against illegal trade of drugs, Excise sleuths on Tuesday seized over 450 grams of brown sugar of worth Rs 50 lakh after intercepting a car Mahanadi bridge near Gandarpur here.

According to official sources, the Excise flying squad also arrested two persons in this connection and seized the vehicle in which they were peddling the contraband. Sources in the department said the arrested included a former tax collector of the Khordha Municipality.

Sources further said that the drug peddlers were carrying the brown sugar in the vehicle to sell it in Bhubaneswar and nearby areas after collecting them from various locations bordering West Bengal in Balasore district.