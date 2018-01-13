Brown sugar worth Rs 4.6 lakh seized, woman held in Puri

Puri: Cracking a major whip against illegal peddling of drugs, Puri Excise officials on Friday arrested a woman from Debighat at Narendra Kona in the city and seized around 46 grams of brown sugar from her possession.

The arrested woman has been identified as Latamani Nayak (40), a resident of Barabati in Puri Sadar area.

Acting on a tip off, a team comprising of Puri Excise Inspector Suryanarayan Rath, Sadar Inspector Rajsekhar Swain and Sub-Inspector Sushant Pradhan rushed to Debighat and nabbed Latamani red-handedly while selling brown sugar.

The cops took the drug peddler to custody and seized a packet of the banned drugs amounting to worth Rs 4.6 lakh from her possession.

A case under Section 21 (B) of NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused woman and she has been forwarded to court.