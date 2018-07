Khurdha: Commissionerate police nabbed two persons near Balichhak Sahi at Jatni in Khurdha on Wednesday and seized about 200 gms of brown sugar from them.

Acting on tip-off, a police team conducted raid this morning near Balichhak Sahi and arrested the duo with the contraband worth around Rs 30 lakh.

A case has been registered under relevant Section of the IPC and the accused will be produced before court today, said a police official.