Brown sugar worth Rs 21 lakh seized in Khordha

Pragativadi News Service
Khordha: In continuation of the special drive by the Excise Department against narcotic drugs and drug peddlers, a joint team of Excise officials and police late last night seized 105 grams of brown sugar worth around Rs 21 lakh following raid at Christiansahi in the town and arrested one person.

The anti-drug squad also seized Rs 58,000 cash from possession of the arrested person, identified as Brundaban Pradhan.

“The accused was involved in selling the contraband. A case under Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been lodged against him following the arrest. We are trying to find out whether he is a part of any racket or not and his interrogation is underway,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the accused has confessed to the crime and said he was selling brown sugar to customers in Khordha town after bringing those from Balasore. Further investigations are on, he added.

