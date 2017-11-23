Brown sugar worth Rs 15 lakh seized in Balasore, woman arrested

Balasore: Excise sleuths seized 150 gm brown sugar during a raid at a house at Arada Bazaar in Balasore town this morning and arrested a woman in this connection.

The cost of the banned contraband would be Rs 15 lakh in the international market, informed an excise official.

The arrested woman has been identified as Suhela Bibi.

According to reports, the excise department had a tip-off regarding drug peddling in the north Odisha town by a woman and was tracking her movements for the past few days, following which the raid was conducted today at Bibi’s house located on Masjid Street in Arada Bazaar.