Brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh seized, 2 peddlers held in Cuttack

Cuttack: In a major crackdown against the illegal transportation of contraband, a special squad of Excise Intelligence and Enforcement Bureau (EI&EB), Cuttack, on Sunday seized 100 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh and arrested two persons from Patara Sahi near Cuttack Railway Station here.

The arrestees are Sk Talim (31) and Mahendra Behera (42) of Khurda town area. The accused duo was allegedly involved in transporting brown sugar from Jaleswar to Khurda in Dhauli-Puri Express train.

Acting on a tipoff, a team of excise officials nabbed the peddlers by setting a trap when both reached Patara Sahi to sell the drugs.

On the basis of information gained from the duo, Excise officials also arrested an illegal contraband trader Sk Sania (50) from Jaleswar in Balasore district with seizure of 60 grams of brown sugar worth more than Rs 6 lakh from his possession.