Brown sugar seized, one held

Bhubaneswar: The Quick Action Team (QAT) of the Commissionerate Police and Laxmisagar police jointly conducted a raid on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler.

The accused was identified as Loknath Majumdar (22) alias Loka of Budheswari Colony under Laxmisagar police limits. The police team seized 15.8 gram of brown sugar from his possession.

The police registered a case against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and forwarded him to court. Further inquiry into the case is underway, the police said.