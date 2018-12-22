Brown sugar seized in Khurda, 2 peddlers held

Khurda: The Excise Department today conducted raids in different areas of the district and seized brown sugar weighing 295 grams while arresting two peddlers.

The raids were carried out jointly by the flying squad of the excise department of Khurda and Cuttack at the Radhamohanpur and Matha Sahi areas here.

The arrested persons have been identified as Krushna Chandra Palai (34) and Rabindra Pradhan (33) of Khurda, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off about the illegal activity, the cops raided the Radhamohanpur and Matha Sahi areas and nabbed the duo. The cops also seized contraband worth around Rs 30 lakh from their possession.

A case has been registered and the accused persons were taken into police custody. Further investigation is on, the officials added.