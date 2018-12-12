Brown sugar seized in city, 2 held

CrimeTwin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Brown sugar seized
6

Bhubaneswar: Police and quick action team (QAT) of Infocity area in the city arrested two persons and seized brown sugar worth over Rs 1,50,000 from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rashmi Ranjan (24) and Sukanta Das (23).

On a  tip-off about the illegal activity, the cops raided a beetle shop at Infocity in Patia. As per sources, the duo was selling brown sugar and ganja in their beetle shop.

Following the raid, officials seized the banned drug weighing 18 gram and cash amounting to Rs 300 from them.

A case has been registered and the accused persons were taken into police custody. Further investigation is on, the police added.

