Brown sugar seized in Bhubaneswar, one held

Bhubaneswar: Laxmisagar police on Saturday arrested a youth and seized 20 grams of brown sugar from his possession during a raid at Haladipadia area here.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Mohanty of Haladipadia Basti.

Acting on reliable information, the police team conducted the raid today morning and arrested the youth.

A case was registered under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act and the accused will be forwarded to the court. Further investigation into the case is underway, the police said.