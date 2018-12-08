Brown sugar seized in Bhubaneswar, one held

Twin CityCrime
By pragativadinewsservice
Brown sugar seized
10

Bhubaneswar: Laxmisagar police on Saturday arrested a youth and seized 20 grams of brown sugar from his possession during a raid at Haladipadia area here.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Mohanty of Haladipadia Basti.

Related Posts

Nature enthusiasts relish ‘heavenly walk’ in…

Man held in city for duping Rs 57 L on pretext of providing…

Body of minor girl recovered in Bargarh, murder suspected

Acting on reliable information, the police team conducted the raid today morning and arrested the youth.

A case was registered under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act and the accused will be forwarded to the court. Further investigation into the case is underway, the police said.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.