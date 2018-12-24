Brown sugar seized in Balasore, 1 detained

Balasore: The sleuths of Central Excise Intelligence on Monday seized around 250 grams of brown sugar from a youth during a raid at Basta area in Balasore district.

The accused, identified as Abdul Farid Khan, has been detained for further interrogation, the police said.

The raid was conducted following the directives of Excise Commissioner Debendra Mohapatra.

Acting on a tip-off, the team of excise sleuths conducted a raid at Sadanandpur village. During the search, the officials seized brown sugar weighing 250 grams from the accused youth.

A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the IPC, sources in police said.