Crime

Brown sugar seized in Bhubaneswar slum, two held

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
brown sugar

Bhubaneswar: Excise Department officials on Friday arrested two persons for allegedly trying to sell brown sugar in Haladipadia slum in the city.

Over 100 grams of brown sugar stuffed in separate packets was seized from the arrested persons, identified as Bidhan Chandra Jayadhara and Rahul Mohanty.

The Excise sleuths conducted the raid this morning getting specific information on the peddlers. A team of four officials raided a house located in the Haladipadia slum under Laxmisagar police limits and nabbed two persons from the spot. During search operation over 100 grams of brown sugar kept in separate packets was found and seized.

The contraband was peddled from Kolkata via Jaleswar to Odisha capital. The worth of the narcotic substance was placed at around Rs 10 lakh.

Brown sugar is being sold widely in various slum areas in the city and separate Excise teams have been formed to conduct raids there, informed an official.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim
1.3K
Headlines

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim molestation case: CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for strict action
elephants elephants
919
State at Large

Elephant herd creates panic on NH 215 in Keonjhar
Hockey World League Hockey World League
863
Headlines

HWL Final: Naveen awards Rs 10 lakh to each Team India player after win against Germany

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top