Brown sugar seized in Bhubaneswar slum, two held

Bhubaneswar: Excise Department officials on Friday arrested two persons for allegedly trying to sell brown sugar in Haladipadia slum in the city.

Over 100 grams of brown sugar stuffed in separate packets was seized from the arrested persons, identified as Bidhan Chandra Jayadhara and Rahul Mohanty.

The Excise sleuths conducted the raid this morning getting specific information on the peddlers. A team of four officials raided a house located in the Haladipadia slum under Laxmisagar police limits and nabbed two persons from the spot. During search operation over 100 grams of brown sugar kept in separate packets was found and seized.

The contraband was peddled from Kolkata via Jaleswar to Odisha capital. The worth of the narcotic substance was placed at around Rs 10 lakh.

Brown sugar is being sold widely in various slum areas in the city and separate Excise teams have been formed to conduct raids there, informed an official.