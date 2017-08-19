PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Brother slits throat of student for flashing lewd gestures at his sister

Pipili: A youth from Subalpur village under Pipili police limits had slit the throat and scratched the hands of a student hails from nearby Siriapur village.

The victim and the accused are identified as Badal Swain (14) and Jitu Baral respectively.

According to reports, Badal who is a Class IX student of Uttarayani Vidyapith of Satasankha was frequently flashing obscene gesture at Jitu’s sister and about which she had reported to her brother.

On Wednesday night, Jitu picked Badal from his house and took him to an isolated place through Patnaika market. He then with the help of a blade slit his (Badal’s) throat, scratched both of his hands and thighs and scared him to death.

Badal’s injured body was recovered on Thursday evening nearby Delang Railway station by his family after been informed by Jitu’s uncle and was taken to Satasankha hospital from where he was transferred to Capital hospital citing critical condition, as per Police report.

According to reports, Police has taken Jitu into custody and has detained him at Satasankha police outpost. The probing is still on as police is suspecting the involvement of some other people as well.

