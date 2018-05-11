Crime

Brother kills pregnant sister who married against family’s wishes

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Shot

Sonepat: In a shocking incident, a man shot dead his 25-year-old pregnant sister on Thursday allegedly for marrying against the wishes of family three years back, in Laath village of Gohana sub-division of Sonepat district in Haryana.

Reportedly, accused Vikram, a resident of Chhappar (Jhajjar), had got married in Lath village a few years back. After his marriage, Nikko (sister) fell in love with Deepak, brother of Vikram’s wife. Despite objection by her family, Nikko got married with Deepak in 2015.

On Thursday afternoon, Vikram, along with two friends, reached her home in Lath village and fired a bullet on her neck when she was sleeping. The police believe the accused was carrying a local-made pistol. Nikko was rushed to a hospital in neighbouring Khanpur Kalan but the doctors declared her brought dead. Police has filed a case against Vikram on the complaint of Deepak and investigation was on.

