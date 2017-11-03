PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

BRO builds world’s highest motorable road in Ladakh

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Ladakh

New Delhi: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed the world’s highest motorable road in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir, passing through Umlingla Top at a height of over 19,300 feet.

The feat was achieved under ‘Project Himank’ of the organisation.

Being close to Hanle, the 86km long strategic road connects Chisumle and Demchok villages, located 230 Kms from Leh. These villages are stone’s throw away from the Indo-China border in the eastern sector, according to sources.

Felicitating the BRO personnel for completing the herculean task, Chief Engineer, Project Himank, Brigadier D M Purvimath, said constructing the road at the altitude of over 19,300 feet was filled with life-threatening challenges.

He said the climate at the location is always adverse for construction activities.

“During peak summers, temperature hovers around minus 10-20 degrees Celsius, and in winters, it dips to minus 40 degrees. Oxygen level at the altitude is 50 per cent less than at normal places,” Purvimath said.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Gram Rozgar Sevaks Gram Rozgar Sevaks
750
Headlines

Odisha Govt hikes salary of Gram Rozgar Sevaks by Rs 2000
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
746
Headlines

Health condition of Jaga, Kalia stable now: Health Minister Pratap Jena
IPS reshuffle IPS reshuffle
649
Headlines

Major Reshuffle in Odisha IPS Cadre: Debasis Panigrahi new Odisha Vigilance Director

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top