British woman raped in Goa, accused TN man arrested

Panaji: Goa police have arrested a 30-year-old man who sexually assaulted a British woman near Goa’s Palolem beach in the early hours of Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Ramchandrappa, a resident of Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu. He was wanted in a Rs 30 lakh heist case when he committed the crime.

According to sources, the 48-year-old victim was returning to her room in Palolem from Canacona Railway station when the accused accosted her at around 4.30am. The accused then pushed her into a roadside field and raped her.

The accused also robbed the victim of Rs 20,000, her passport and some personal belongings. Later, all belongings except cash were found about 50 meters away from the crime scene.

Notably, a 28-year-old British woman was raped and murdered at Devbag beach in Canacona of Goa one and a half year back.